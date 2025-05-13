It’s well-documented and widely accepted how much of a failure Brexit has been. Over the last year, even its most ardent supporters are unable to deny that it has had a disastrous impact on the UK.

From the billions lost in trade to the hellish border queues – for both people and vehicles – it’s almost impossible to find a positive impact of leaving the EU, and public opinion on Brexit has massively shifted.

And the day after Keir Starmer gave the sort of speech on immigration that you’d previously have expected from the Tories or even Reform, it’s important to remember that Brexit didn’t even curb immigration.

In fact, it caused it to rocket.

As ITV News pointed out on Monday evening, net migration to the UK soared after Brexit was officially completed in January 2020.

Before Brexit, net migration to the country was around 200,000 a year, a figure that was still deemed controversial at the time.

But after Brexit, it soared to a peak of almost 1 million. In total, some 3.6 million immigrants have entered Britain since the freedom of movement laws were curtailed.

Sharing a clip of ITV’s broadcast on X, campaigner Peter Stefanovic suggested this figure was pointed out to Brexit’s biggest cheerleader Nigel Farage “in every interview.”

Well done @itvnews on pointing out the soaring rise in immigration “since we completed Brexit” – a key factor. This should be pointed out to Farage (who championed Brexit) in every interview pic.twitter.com/XWkEDIrAS2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 12, 2025

On Monday, Starmer became the latest prime minister to try and promise a reduction in immigration to the UK, as he unveiled Labour’s controversial plans to cut the number of people entering the country.

The White Paper will include plans to ban recruitment of care workers from overseas, tighten access to skilled worker visas and raise the costs to employers in an effort to curb near record net migration.

However, many have criticised the government for the policies, accusing them of pandering to Reform and the right.

