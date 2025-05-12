Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled new tighter migration policies which he has said are designed to end a “squalid chapter” in the UK’s history.

Speaking on Monday morning at Downing Street, the prime minister promised the plans would cause migration numbers to fall.

He said the policies, to be published in a White Paper later on Monday, will see the country “finally take back control of our borders.”

Sir Keir pointed out that between 2019 and 2023, net migration to the UK “quadrupled”, reaching a record high of nearly one million in 2023, something he described this as “chaos.”

Starmer told reporters his government wants to “close the book on a squalid chapter in our history,” adding he was announcing the plans “because it’s right, it’s fair, and what I believe in.”

He went on to call for integration from migrants to the UK, saying: “When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration, to learning our language, and our system should actively distinguish between those that do and those that don’t.”

"When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration, to learning our language, and our system should actively distinguish between those that do and those that don't," PM Keir Starmer says



Follow live: https://t.co/7noF7EKEEL pic.twitter.com/CDxpb33H9V — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 12, 2025

Keir Starmer begins his early morning press conference on immigration by saying he wants to ‘close the book on a squalid chapter in our history’. In a show of support from across government 5 cabinet ministers including the Chancellor are here too. @GMB pic.twitter.com/dl8c5F11G5 — Louisa James (@LouisaJamesITV) May 12, 2025

Some couldn’t help but notice the choice of language from Starmer though.

Starmer calls immigration policy over the past years a 'squalid' period. What a choice of language. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) May 12, 2025

Related: Keir Starmer’s disability cuts mark ‘fresh round of austerity’, Labour MP warns amid rebellion fears