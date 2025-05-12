Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled new tighter migration policies which he has said are designed to end a “squalid chapter” in the UK’s history.
Speaking on Monday morning at Downing Street, the prime minister promised the plans would cause migration numbers to fall.
He said the policies, to be published in a White Paper later on Monday, will see the country “finally take back control of our borders.”
Sir Keir pointed out that between 2019 and 2023, net migration to the UK “quadrupled”, reaching a record high of nearly one million in 2023, something he described this as “chaos.”
Starmer told reporters his government wants to “close the book on a squalid chapter in our history,” adding he was announcing the plans “because it’s right, it’s fair, and what I believe in.”
He went on to call for integration from migrants to the UK, saying: “When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration, to learning our language, and our system should actively distinguish between those that do and those that don’t.”
Some couldn’t help but notice the choice of language from Starmer though.
