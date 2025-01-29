An Irish comedian has brilliantly trolled Brits left queueing at passport control because of the wonders of Brexit.

One of the impacts the infamous 52:48 vote has had on people’s lives is the extra waiting and queuing at passport and border control in airports.

Whereas before we simply whizzed through the EU queue, now Brits are left queuing miserably whilst our continental neighbours walk on by.

And people are still finding this pretty funny, including one Irish comedian who couldn’t help but laugh at the Brexit queue he witnessed at one airport earlier this month.

In a video on Instagram, Rory O’Hanlon shared a video of gloomy Brits queuing. Of course, with his Irish passport, Rory breezed on by.

He said: “The funniest thing ever travelling in an Irish passport is looking at all the English people.”

In a faux English accent, he then joked: “We want to take our borders back, we want to take control of our country.”

Showing his Irish EU passport, Rory said: “These are the business.”

Many others found the queueing pretty amusing, and shared their own experiences.

One person commented: “My daughter went to Portugal and Poland last year and had to wait for her boyfriend for over an hour both times while she sailed through with her Irish passport card.”

Someone else penned: “Comment section is hilarious … English are still in denial!”

A third quipped: “I like to moonwalk through the EU gates, it’s much more fun and obnoxious.”

Anyway, sure it won’t be long before we start seeing the Brexit benefits promised… right?

Right?

