European lorry drivers are avoiding the UK because of poor conditions post-Brexit, according to industry bosses.

Five years on from Britain’s departure from the European Union, we’re still yet to see any of the Brexit benefits promised. Instead, predictable problems are still arising.

The latest Brexit issue is that European hauliers are being put off from coming to the UK because of the conditions they have to put up with.

Industry insiders told the i Paper that drivers

Increased post-Brexit border checks are set to be introduced at the end of 2025 which will require British holiday makers to provide fingerprints and facial photos. There are fears this was only increase queues at Dover.

These plans had initially been delayed due to concerns they could cause 14-hour queues.

Nichola Mallon, head of trade and policy at Logistics UK, told the i Paper: “Drivers can often sit for hours and hours in queues with no access to toileting facilities or other welfare facilities.

“No other worker would accept that in their working environment.

“We’ve also said to Government if we have images of hauliers and drivers sitting in traffic for hours and hours that acts as a disincentive.

“It is counterproductive to the efforts that we are making as an industry to attract new people and to create a much more diverse workforce.”

2022 called, it wants its HGV driver shortage backhttps://t.co/MFsfOrg0pH — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 29, 2025

Another industry boss, Cold Chain Federation CEO Phil Pluck, said facilities at border control operating areas, like Sevington in Kent, were not adequate for hauliers.

He said: “European lorry drivers are showing an increased reluctance to bring goods over into mainland UK.

“Sevington has been built at an enormous cost, and that has absolutely no driver facilities.”

Pluck mentioned one example of a Belgian driver who vowed never to return to the UK after he waited 24 hours at the Kent inspection site without food, drinking facilities or washing.

