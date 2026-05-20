Nigel Farage was conspicuously absent from Prime Minister’s Questions this week as questions continue to mount for the Reform leader over his secret £5m gift from a crypto billionaire.

Pressure is growing on Farage over the fact he did not declare the sum from Thailand-based Christopher Harborne, which he received in 2024.

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The topic raised by Labour MP Lloyd Hatton, who told the chamber: “If I had a £5 million gift from a billionaire living halfway across the world and not come clean about what that money was for, my constituents would be furious.

“And if the same billionaire had then bankrolled by party to the tune of £12 million my constituents would be knocking on my door calling for me to resign.”

Hatton then asked Starmer if he agreed that Labour’s elections bill – which is set to strengthen rules on political donations – must “ensure that no British politician is ever for sale to the highest bidder.”

In response, the PM highlighted some of the measures laid out by the government in the King’s Speech to address these concerns.

Moving on to Farage, Starmer said: “The £5m question is, why did the Reform leader keep this donation secret?”

Starmer pointed out that Farage was not in the chamber to answer, adding: “And what did the billionaire lining his pockets ask for in return? Those questions need to be answered – that’s why he’s not here!”

Keir Starmer: "The £5m question is… why did Nigel Farage keep this donation secret… & what did the billionaire(Christopher Harborne) lining his pockets ask for in return… those questions need to be answered." #PMQs pic.twitter.com/PKOUq4awOv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 20, 2026

Further questions have been raised in recent days after it emerged Farage completed the purchase of a £1.4m property in Surrey just weeks after receiving the money from Harborne.

Farage and Reform have said the property purchase had nothing to do with Harborne’s money, and that it was bought using the fee Farage received for appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But reports this week have cast doubt on these claims.