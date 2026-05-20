There was an awkward moment for Reform’s Jake Berry on Newsnight as he called his party’s by-election candidate by the wrong name.

This week, Reform unveiled plumber and army reservist Robert Kenyon as their candidate in the crunch Makerfield by-election next month.

Kenyon will be up against Labour’s Andy Burnham in a contest that is widely expected to be a two-horse race between the pair.

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With Reform up against Burnham, a man widely tipped to become the next prime minister should he win in Makerfield, this is set up to be one of the most significant by-elections in decades.

You’d think then that all Reform representatives had Kenyon’s name burnt onto their brains.

Well, not Jake Berry it seems.

During an appearance on Newsnight on Tuesday, the former Conservative Party chairman had an embarrassing blunder when he said “Robert Jenkins” was Reform’s “brilliant candidate” in Makerfield.

The Reform member had to then be corrected by Victoria Derbyshire, who told him: “That’s not his name by the way.”

Derbyshire then reminded Berry of Kenyon’s name.