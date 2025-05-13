Lee Anderson has been slammed after he called for Jeremy Corbyn to be deported along with migrants who crossed the Channel.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Reform MP for Ashfield asked a question during a debate about the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to home office minister Angela Eagle.

After asking whether ‘young men crossing the Channel should be immediately detained and deported,’ he then added: “Along with the member for Islington North [Corbyn].”

30p Lee‘s words were met with groans from those present in the house and were immediately condemned by Eagle.

Whilst acknowledging the comment may have been a poor attempt at humour from Anderson, Eagle raised concerns about the impact comments like that can have.

She said: “I wonder if that kind of arbitrary treatment of people who are in this country, if we came out of the ECHR like he wants, will become the norm for Reform.

“We are a law-abiding government. The right honourable member for Islington North has a complete right to his opinions and a complete right to express them from whatever side of the house he sits, and I’ve personally worked with him and have a great deal of respect for him.”

She then condemned Anderson for “thinking that is an appropriate thing to say in this place.”

Lee Anderson(Reform MP) wants Jeremy Corbyn deported.



Angela Eagle: I'm shock that he thinks that an appropriate thing to say in this place. pic.twitter.com/05TXUwQkS3 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 12, 2025

Anderson was slammed on social media as well for his comments, with one person writing: “Lee Anderson disgraces himself on a daily basis.”

Another said: “How can the Speaker not call for an immediate retraction of that comment?”

“Lee Anderson is the laughing stock of the whole of the UK,” someone else commented.

Lee Anderson is the laughing stock of the whole of the UK! He hasn’t got a clue what he’s talking about! He’s been in every party in the UK and then thrown out because he’s an imbecile! He should be deported he’s an embarrassment to the UK! — pamaro (@Pamaro25) May 12, 2025

Related: Press lobby handed ‘journalism in a genocide’ handbooks by Corbyn group