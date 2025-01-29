The Brexit fantasy has been replaced by the Brexit reality – with many of those who supported the Vote Leave campaign now coming to regret their decision. New polling data from YouGov shows just how deep the disdain runs.

Brexit support hits a historic low

According to a survey released on Wednesday, respondents were asked if Britain was right to leave the EU with the referendum vote in 2016. Since officially parting from the EU in 2020, figures for those in agreement hovered between the early 40s to mid 30s.

However, that marginal backing is beginning to evaporate even further. When polled earlier this month, Brits delivered their most resounding rejection yet, with those still supporting Brexit dropping to a miserly 30% – the lowest such figure in the last nine years.

Has Brexit been more of a success or more of a failure?



All Britons

More of a success: 11%

More of a failure: 62%

Neither: 20%



Leave voters

More of a success: 22%

More of a failure: 32%

Neither: 38%https://t.co/fTW8FpEmo1 pic.twitter.com/sHbXIoZVAn — YouGov (@YouGov) January 29, 2025

Most Brits favour closer alignment with the EU – YouGov

By contrast, almost double the amount of people surveyed say it was wrong to vote leave. In total, 55% declared their opposition to Brexit – and 15% of those featured in the poll still unsure about whether it has been a good thing or a bad thing.

With public support for post-EU Britain continuing to crumble, things get worse for the Brexiteers. The same polling reveals that 64% want a closer trading relationship with the European Union, and 50% of the public want the UK back in the single market.

Even leave voters are turning their back on Brexit

Perhaps the most damning indictment of Brexit, almost five years to the day since it took effect, is just how comically few people actually see it as a positive. From the 30% who insisted it was right to leave, only 11% claim it has been a ‘successful’ decision.

And, in another kick-in-the-teeth for the pro-Brexit mob, it seems that leave voters have also run out of enthusiasm – 32% of whom deem Brexit a failure. With numbers like these, the government may want to kick those ‘reset talks’ into a higher gear.