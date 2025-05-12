Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of quoting Enoch Powell’s ‘rivers of blood’ speech by voices by within and outside the Labour Party.

On Monday, the prime minister announced government plans to significantly reduce immigration into the UK as part of policies laid out in a White Paper.

He said the plans will see the country “finally take back control of our borders” after a “squalid chapter” under the Tories.

The White Paper will include plans to ban recruitment of care workers from overseas, tighten access to skilled worker visas and raise the costs to employers in an effort to curb near record net migration.

However, many have criticised the government for the policies, accusing them of pandering to Reform and the right.

In particular, one part of Starmer’s speech was called out by figures both within and outside Labour.

Starmer said that without tighter rules on immigration, Britain ‘risks becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.’

Many highlighted the similarity between this line and one from Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘rivers of blood’ speech, in which he said “they found themselves made strangers in their own country.”

MP Zarah Sultana, who currently has the whip suspended by Labour, made this comparison in a post on X.

She wrote: “The Prime Minister imitating Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech is sickening. That speech fuelled decades of racism and division. Echoing it today is a disgrace. It adds to anti-migrant rhetoric that puts lives at risk. Shame on you, Keir Starmer.”

The Prime Minister imitating Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech is sickening.



That speech fuelled decades of racism and division. Echoing it today is a disgrace. It adds to anti-migrant rhetoric that puts lives at risk.



Shame on you, Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/rQcMf6T1eo — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) May 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Labour MP Nadia Whittome said the prime minister’s words “mimic the scaremongering of the far-right.”

Blaming migrants for a housing crisis and failing public services lets the real culprits off the hook: landlordism, chronic underinvestment and deepening inequality.



Labour was elected to tackle those, not parrot Reform’s scapegoating, which will never improve people's lives. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) May 12, 2025

A number of other people criticised the PM for his words, also making the Enoch Powell comparison.

Is Starmer competing with Enoch Powell’s rivers of blood speech ? ‘ Island of Strangers’ ? Is this what 10 months in powers has reduced him to ? Instead of redistributing wealth & fighting corruption he’s become a shameful mouthpiece for obscene wealth & inequality. — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) May 12, 2025

A Labour prime minister quoting Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. Disgusting, disgraceful https://t.co/uAE1XrQP5h pic.twitter.com/LcNPGuGxhc — Milkman Memes for Lib Dem Teens (@MilkmanMeme) May 12, 2025

'They found themselves made strangers in their own country'



— Enoch Powell's Rivers of Blood speech (1968)



'We risk becoming an island of strangers'



— Keir Starmer (2025) — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) May 12, 2025

Enoch Powell in the ‘rivers of blood’ speech:



‘But while, to the immigrant, entry to this country was admission to privileges and opportunities, the impact upon the existing population was very different. For they found themselves made strangers in their own country.’ https://t.co/2Dn6ZLpyNc — Elliot Dugdale (@ElliotDugdale) May 12, 2025

Related: Keir Starmer’s disability cuts mark ‘fresh round of austerity’, Labour MP warns amid rebellion fears