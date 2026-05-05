Mark Carney has once again signalled that Canada is moving away from its relationship with the USA and instead looking to forge closer ties with Europe.

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the historically rock solid relationship between the US and Canada has deteriorated to an historic low.

From tariff trade wars to claims that Canada should become the 51st state, Trump has managed to destroy good will between the North American neighbours.

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Carney, who became the prime minister of Canada last year on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, has had little time for the US president’s volatility.

The Canadian leader has made it clear neither he nor his nation will put up with Trump’s America, and has become one of most vocal critics of Trump among Western leaders.

Carney has also made concerted efforts to forge closer ties with other major powers, in an attempt to wean Canada off its reliance on America.

Along with striking trade deals with China, Carney has also been keen to reinforce an already strong trans-Atlantic relationship with both the European Union and the continent as a whole.

European leaders are more than happy to strengthen an alliance across the pond amid growing uncertainty over the US’s commitment to NATO and the security of Europe.

There have even been half-joking suggestions that Canada could join the European Union, something that people don’t seem to be opposed to.

This was demonstrated this week by Carney becoming the first non-European leader to attend a meeting of the European Political Community.

Speaking at the meeting’s opening on Monday, Carney delivered a powerful address in which he said Europe will not “submit to a more transactional, insular and brutal world.”

In a pointed comment towards Trump’s America, Carney then said he believed Europe will be the base from which a new international order will be built.

“It is my strong personal view that the international order will be rebuilt, but it will be rebuilt out of Europe,” he said.

Canadian PM Mark Carney:

“It’s my strong personal view that the international order will be rebuilt, but it will be rebuilt out of Europe.”



Because of Trump, the U.S. is no longer seen as the leader of the free world pic.twitter.com/3PCjDQeZZR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 4, 2026

“We are demonstrating not just the strength of our values in defending a rules-based international order, but also the value of our strength,” he added. “The world is undergoing a rupture across several dimensions – integration is being used as a weapon by some and the rules are not constraining the hegemons.”

A comment such as this from the US’s neighbour and one of their closest historical allies should get alarm bells ringing for Trump.

Of course, it’s unlikely he cares. The US president hasn’t shown any sort of hint that he wants to build a relationship with Canada and almost certainly doesn’t comprehend the serious problems that could be waiting for America down the line as they isolate themselves on the global stage.

But one thing’s for certain: Carney believes Canada’s best interests lie across the Atlantic and not with the US.