You can save up to 68% off the device

A popular tablet device has dropped below £30 for a limited time – but you’ll have to be quick.

Amazon’s Kindle Fire 7 is currently up to 68% off its usual price, slashed to just £29 as part of this Wowcher deal.

It boasts a strong battery life, and has 16GB of storage, and is recommended for leisure consumption rather than work-related activities.

The device was originally released in 2022 and has a 7-inch touchscreen, and 16GB of storage – plus you can add up to 1 TB of expandable storage with microSD.

You can enjoy up to 10 hours of reading, browsing, streaming and listening to music without worrying about keeping it constantly on charge.

Users can download their favourite apps including Netflix, Disney+, TikTok, Instagram, and more through the Amazon appstore.

While the likes of Zoom, Skype, or Alexa will help you make video calls to family and friends.

The Alexa voice assistant is hands-free and can help you set reminders, play videos and music, or make updates to your shopping list and more.

Wowcher currently has a discount on four different Amazon Kindle Fire devices, but at the time of writing two have already sold out.

The best deal availale is on the Amazon Kindle Fire 7 in black, which is currently priced at £29, marking up to 68% off its original price.

Although it should be noted that the Amazon Kindle Fire is refurbished, with Wowcher saying: “This item is refurbished in Good condition. While it shows minor signs of use, it functions perfectly.”

So, you can make a big saving on the popular tablet, which is perfect if you’re looking for a device to enjoy entertainment rather than for productivity.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Amazon Kindle Fire 7 have said it’s ‘great eReader and general tablet on a budget’.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality, size and battery life of the device,” they added.

Another wrote: “I purchased this on a deal, and let me say that for this price point – even at the full price – this tablet is amazing for what it costs. This is the 2nd fire tablet I’ve purchased from Amazon and I’m once again amazed by what you get for a very affordable price.”

To find out more and to shop the Amazon Kindle Fire 7 for £29 head to the Wowcher website here.