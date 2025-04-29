The Liberal Party have won the Canadian election, following a dramatic reversal in fortunes thanks to Donald Trump.

Mark Carney will be the next prime minister of Canada after his party won the most seats in the election, which was sparked after Justin Trudeau stepped down as PM earlier this year.

At this point in time it is too close to call whether the Liberals will win a majority, but what is clear is what an incredible turnaround this is for the party, whose popularity surged thanks to their clear anti-Trump message.

Thank you, Canada.



Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong. pic.twitter.com/uN6h4LUAEP — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 29, 2025

Before Trump became president, the Conservative Party in Canada had held a huge lead in the polls following 10 years of Liberal rule under Trudeau.

But since Trump came to power he has repeatedly called for Canada to become part of the US and launched a number of verbal attacks on America’s neighbour.

But it seems the only impact his rhetoric had was uniting Canadians behind the Liberal Party.

Speaking following his win, Carney said: “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen.”

He told the crowd he had been warning them that America “wants our land, our resources, our country,” and that “one of the responsibilities of government is to prepare for the worst.”

The former Bank of England governor accused the US of ‘betraying’ Canada and said the country’s “old relationship of integration with the US is now over.”

He added: “If the US no longer wants to be at the forefront of world leadership, Canada will be.”

Reacting to the result on X, one person said: “The impact of an unpopular American president on a foreign election is stunning. We’ve never seen anything like the seismic political shift Trump triggered in Canada to deliver a stunning Liberal win. Trump’s toxicity is rewriting global politics.”

The impact of an unpopular American president on a foreign election is stunning. We’ve never seen anything like the seismic political shift Trump triggered in Canada to deliver a stunning Liberal win.



Trump’s toxicity is rewriting global politics. pic.twitter.com/2od6EQehAh — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 29, 2025

Another said: “Just months ago, the Conservatives were headed for a landslide. But after Trump came to power and launched reckless attacks on Canada, many Canadians moved to back Carney as a rejection of Trump.”

BREAKING: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won the Canadian election.



Just months ago, the Conservatives were headed for a landslide. But after Trump came to power and launched reckless attacks on Canada, many Canadians moved to back Carney as a rejection of Trump. pic.twitter.com/p0dR5Paogj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 29, 2025

