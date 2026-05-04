Reform UK have been slammed for a new policy which effectively threatens people thinking of voting Green at the next general election.

Whilst their leader Nigel Farage continues to come under pressure for an undeclared £5m payment from a cyrpto billionaire and Reform mega donor, the party have decided to use the bank holiday weekend to unveil an utterly mad policy.

In a video on X, Reform’s Zia Yusuf said that, in order to carry out their mass deportation plans should they win the next election, Reform will need to build detention centres.

READ NEXT: Labour has already delivered more manifesto pledges than Reform UK has total policies

Yusuf pledged that none of these centres would be built in areas with a Reform council or Reform MP.

Instead, Reform would prioritise areas with Green-controlled councils and Green MPs as places to build teh detention centres.

🚨 NEW: Reform UK has pledged to prioritise placing migrant detention centres in constituencies which elect Green MPs and Councils pic.twitter.com/busjxbKJb8 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 3, 2026

Genuinely.

Yusuf pointed to the Green Party’s pro-migration policies and rhetoric as reasoning for the insane promise, which has sparked shock and anger from many.

Reacting on social media to the policy, one person said they were “in awe” at what they labelled an “utterly mad” policy.

I'm in awe of what I just watched, he's just admitted that a future Reform government will put detention centres in non-Reform constituencies to spite people who didn't vote for them



Do they realise how this comes across, because this is utterly mad https://t.co/TIrFjsLpNl — 𝐬 🇬🇧⸆⸉ (@redelitist) May 3, 2026

Someone else said it was “unbelievable” and “disgusting.”

They wrote: “Here, Zia Yusuf (Reform’s ‘Shadow Home Secretary’) is effectively *threatening* voters by saying they will place migrant detention centres in their constituencies if they don’t vote in a Reform MP or a Reform Council. This is absolutely disgusting.”

This is actually unbelievable. Here, Zia Yusuf (Reform's 'Shadow Home Secretary') is effectively *threatening* voters by saying they will place migrant detention centres in their constituencies if they don't vote in a Reform MP or a Reform Council.



This is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/cbRr5EHhCq — Toby Byfield (@TobiasByfield) May 3, 2026

Meanwhile, immigration expert Zoe Gardner pointed out the idiocy of the policy and how it would likely end up meaning detention centres were built in densely inhabited urban centres.

She suggested the policy was just the latest example of Reform being scared of the Greens rise.