This is the brilliant moment that Mark Carney told Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale.

The Canadian PM was meeting the US president at the Oval Office for the first time since he won the Canadian election in April.

During their chat, Trump once again spoke about how he believes Canada should be the 51st US state.

He started off by going on about the Canadian border, which he described as “that artificially drawn line”, before saying Canada and the US together was “the way it’s meant to be.”

After he spoke about the North American country as if it were a piece of real estate, an exasperated Carney decided to carry on the analogy.

He told Trump that ‘some places are never for sale’, making the comparison of how somewhere like the Oval Office is obviously not for sale, putting the president back in his place.

Carney said: “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale – we’re sitting in one right now.

“Having met with the owners of Canada during the campaign, it’s not for sale, it won’t be for sale, ever.”

Pres. Trump on Canada becoming 51st state: We're not going to be discussing that, unless somebody wants to discuss that…it really would be a wonderful marriage.



Canadian PM Carney: There are some places that are never for sale…it's not for sale. It won't be for sale, ever. pic.twitter.com/axZSwbeO9C — CSPAN (@cspan) May 6, 2025

Related: Donald Trump plans to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain