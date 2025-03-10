The next Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has promised to win the trade war with Trump and the US in his acceptance speech.

On Sunday, Carney won the leadership race to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party, meaning he will now also become Canada’s next prime minister.

In his acceptance speech after winning the leadership race, the former Bank of England governor gave a rousing address to those present.

He promised that Canada would “never ever be part of America in any way, shape, or form,” and warned Trump that they will win the trade war he has started with them.

He told his supporters: “Americans should make no mistake: in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

In another reference to Canada’s favourite sport, Carney said: “We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”

Canada's new PM Mark Carney:



He’s not fucking around!



pic.twitter.com/RFbwnRORXu — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 9, 2025

In a scathing attack on the US and Trump, Carney said Americans “want our resources, water, our land, our country”.

“Think about it. If they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life,” he said.

Since Trump was sworn in as US president earlier this year, he has made a number of comments suggesting that Canada should be part of America and become its “51st state.”

He has also implemented a number of trade tariffs on imports from the US’s neighbour, although shortly after these came into effect last week he quickly reversed some of these.

