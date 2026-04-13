Mark Carney took a brilliant swipe at Donald Trump during a speech about how Canadians are turning their backs on America.

Speaking at the Liberal Party convention on Saturday, the Canadian PM spoke of how Canadians are “rediscovering our country.”

During his speech, Carney said the shunning of America and American products since Donald Trump’s returned to office had “started quietly.”

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He used the example of people choosing to buy wine from the Canadian region of Okanagan instead of wines from California.

Carney then quipped: “Anyone had any bourbon recently?”

This prompted shouts of ‘no!’ from those in attendance.

PM Carney: "It started quietly. People choosing a wine from the Okanagan over one from California — anyone had any bourbon recently? No, I didn't think so. Sorry." pic.twitter.com/SelZuYWYmq — Scott Robertson (@sarobertsonca) April 11, 2026

Relations between Canada and the US have reached a historic low since Trump returned to the White House.

This was prompted by the president repeatedly referring to Canada as the “51st state” and calling for the nation to become part of the USA.

Tariffs slapped on Canada by the Trump administration also sparked a trade war between the pair.

Since Carney’s election as prime minister last year – a win helped in no small part by anti-Trump sentiment in Canada – he has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics among Western leaders.

In January, Carney delivered a brutally honest assessment of the new world order in a speech at Davos.