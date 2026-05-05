Reform UK’s latest immigration policy – widely condemned as vindictive and divisive – has triggered a fierce backlash across the political spectrum, including from one of the party’s own former MPs.

The proposal, unveiled ahead of local elections, would see migrant detention centres deliberately placed in areas that vote for the Green Party, while sparing constituencies that back Reform. The policy forms part of a broader plan to detain and deport tens of thousands of people each year, with new facilities holding up to 24,000 migrants at any one time.

Critics have wasted little time in denouncing the move as a political stunt that weaponises immigration policy against voters. Parties from Labour to the Greens, and even some Conservatives, have described the idea as “abhorrent” and fundamentally undemocratic, arguing it punishes communities for how they vote.

The reaction has been especially striking given the source of some of the criticism. Rupert Lowe, a former Reform MP who now leads the Restore Britain movement, publicly rebuked the plan, describing it as a “vindictive” gimmick that targets British residents rather than addressing migration itself. In comments circulating online, he warned that “we won’t punish hardworking British men and women because their neighbours voted Green,” dismissing the idea as “petty nonsense.”

Where should illegal migrant detention centres should be located?



Reform want to vindictively target Brits in potential Green constituencies to make a point and house illegals next to them – that is their choice. But I don't believe that we have time for this petty nonsense.



A… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) May 4, 2026

Others have echoed that sentiment, arguing the proposal crosses a line from policy into political retaliation. One widely shared reaction summed up the criticism bluntly: punishing voters for their democratic choices is not governance – it is authoritarianism.

Even some commentators sympathetic to tougher immigration controls have questioned the logic. Analysts suggest the plan risks backfiring politically, reinforcing perceptions that Reform is more interested in provocation than workable solutions. Critics argue it could harden opposition rather than win support, particularly among voters already sceptical of hardline rhetoric.

This stunt has backfired and unfortunately, that is all Reform UK are – a PR company hoping to be elected.

I despise the Greens, but a serious democracy does not punish voters for voting a certain way. That is called tyranny. https://t.co/6VpXtw5FPY — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) May 4, 2026

Indeed, observers note that the policy appears designed less as a practical blueprint and more as a calculated attempt to generate outrage and energise a base, what one commentator described as a strategy rooted in “conflict” rather than competence.

For a party that has sought to present itself as a serious challenger to the political establishment, the episode may prove costly. Instead of broadening its appeal, Reform now finds itself facing accusations that it would use the machinery of the state to penalise dissent.

In a democracy, governments are expected to serve all citizens equally, regardless of how they vote. Policies that appear to do otherwise rarely age well.