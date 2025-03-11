Sir Keir Starmer is the most popular world leader amongst Republicans in America, according to an eye-opening new poll.

In what could be the most surprising piece of political polling carried out this year, the British Prime Minister came out on top with a net favourability rating of +41 with Republican voters.

In second place in the poll – which was carried out by JL Partners for DailyMail.com – was Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (+37), with departing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in third (+30) and French president Emmanuel Macron in fourth (+27).

Amongst both Republicans and Democrats, it was Trudeau who came out on top (+42) but Starmer still finished second with a score of +36.

The favourable scores for the Labour leader come after his visit to the White House last month. During a meeting with Trump, he invited the US president for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, in what was widely seen as a successful trip.

However, this was shortly followed by the explosive White House row between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with Starmer then leading a summit of European powers to reaffirm their support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

Whilst Zelensky has a favourability rating of +22 among all American voters, this plummets to -4 among Republicans.

But the Trump administration’s attacks on him don’t seem to be affecting him at home, with his approval rating rising in Ukraine in recent days.

