The Reform circus continues unabated this weekend, after yet another high-profile member of the party was forced to step away from frontline duties. James McMurdock, the MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, has taken the decision to suspend himself on Saturday.

Who is James McMurdock?

The shock news comes as a result of allegations published in the Sunday Times. According to the publication, McMurdock is under investigation for the £70,000 in COVID loans he received during the pandemic. It is reported that his application for the ‘Bounce Back’ fees were improper.

It’s understood that he applied for the funds through two companies, which either ‘had no employees’ or ‘largely remained dormant’ up until 2020. The failure to file annual corporate accounts for these businesses is a direct violation of the Companies Act, putting the politician in a tight spot.

Reform confirm suspension of MP

Reform’s Chief Whip, Lee Anderson, has since issued a statement on the matter. He confirmed that Mr. McMurdock removed the whip from himself, and that the allegations ‘relate to business propriety during the pandemic’. The party will also conduct their own internal investigation.

“I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as chief whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.”

“The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic, and before he became an MP. Reform take these matters very seriously, and James has agreed to cooperate fully with any investigation. We will not be commenting further at this moment.” | Lee Anderson

More misery for James McMurdock and Reform

Despite winning his seat by 98 votes last year, James McMurdock has been dogged by negative headlines – largely relating to a charge of common assault that was levelled against him 20 years ago, but only became public knowledge shortly after the General Election was held.

After initially professing his innocence, the former banker changed his plea to guilty following the family’s witness statements. These latest developments cap another chaotic week for Reform, who are also reeling from the loss of two council seats they won just two months ago.