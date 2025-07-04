As part of America’s independence celebrations next year, Donald Trump is planning a UFC fight at the White House.

The US president has been buddies with the mixed martial arts company’s CEO Dana White since the early 2000’s, when Trump volunteered his Trump Taj Mahal hotel and casino as host of a UFC card.

During Trump’s re-election campaign in 2024, White introduced him at the Republication National Convention, while the politician has been photographed attending many UFC events over the years.

Speaking this week at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, the 79-year-old said of July 4, 2026: “Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America 250.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House.”

Holy sh*t. Trump just announced a UFC fight on the White House lawn with 25,000 people attending.



We’re rapidly becoming the laughingstock of the world.

pic.twitter.com/m4KcUXy7Ml — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 4, 2025

Backing up these bold claims, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “dead serious”.

A spokesperson for UFC confirmed to CNN: “We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site.”