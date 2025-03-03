A government minister has likened Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peace negotiations to the 1940s by sharing a 1945 ‘Labour for Security’ poster, The London Economic has learnt.

Mike Kane promoted the poster, which helped Labour win the election after the Second World War by focusing on defence and national security, on social media with the caption: “True in 1945. True in 2025.”

It told voters to elect Clement Attlee so his party could focus on post-war reconstruction and better international relations throughout the world. It also resulted in the creation of the NHS.

True in 1945, True in 2025. pic.twitter.com/XRjkzaRoAo — Mike Kane MP (@MikeKaneMP) March 2, 2025

He spread the message as Keir Starmer led Europe in talks to negotiate a ceasefire deal to end the Ukraine-Russia war over the weekend in London.

Sir Keir hosted 18 other world leaders, including president Zelensky, to work on a peace plan for him to put to Donald Trump and America, telling them they are facing a “once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe,” adding: “We all need to step up.”

“In my conversations in recent days, we agreed a group of us will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then discuss that with the US and take it forward together,” he said.

“Even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression.

“That is the agenda and we need to agree what steps come out of this meeting to deliver peace through strength for the benefit of all. So, let’s get started.”

It follows an abrupt Oval Office meeting where Donald Trump accused Vladimir Zelensky of “risking World War Three.”

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

Zelensky, after talking to Starmer, said his oval office meeting is best left to history.

He added before flying out of the UK that he did not think the US would stop assisting Ukraine, as “leaders of the civilised world” would not want to help Putin.

