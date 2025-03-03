Nigel Farage has refused to call out Donald Trump and JD Vance for their explosive row with Volodymyr Zelensky, instead blaming the Ukrainian president for the ugly scenes.

On Friday, Zelensky found himself in a furious exchange with Trump and his vice president JD Vance, during which the US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart of “gambling with World War Three.”

Many said the behaviour of Trump and Vance amounted to bullying, and many European nations have since voiced their support for Zelensky, including prime minister Keir Starmer.

However, one person who has refused to condemn the actions of Trump and his VP is Nigel Farage.

Appearing on LBC on Monday morning, the Reform UK leader was asked by Nick Ferrari for his feelings about the White House row.

Farage said he believed “good is going to come” from the meeting, and repeatedly avoided explicitly calling out Trump and Vance for their behaviour.

In fact, the Clacton MP seemed to pile the blame on Zelensky, accusing him of being “disrespectful.”

He said: “I think president Zelensky was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn’t back him. I think in diplomatic terms, Zelensky played it very badly.”

When Farage was pressed by Ferrari for his thoughts on the language used by Trump and whether he would treat a guest in his home like that, Farage replied: “I wouldn’t expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house, absolutely not.

“I would expect a guest to treat me with respect.”

'Would you treat a guest like that?'

'I wouldn't expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house.'

@Nigel_Farage 'won't defend' Trump and Vance over their clash with Zelenskyy, but stops short of calling it 'bullying', and thinks the Ukrainian leader will sign the deal. pic.twitter.com/DX0OmKLha5 — LBC (@LBC) March 3, 2025

This isn’t the first time Farage has been reluctant to either vocally support Zelensky or vocally criticise Trump. It took him and his party a conspicuously long time for him to speak out after Trump labelled Zelensky a “dictator.”

Related: Andy Burnham slams Donald Trump for bringing ‘instability to the world’ and attacks Farage’s NHS views