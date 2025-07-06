It has been an entire year since Nigel Farage was elected as the MP for Clacton-on-sea, in his eighth attempt at trying to win a seat in Parliament. However, one local Labour councillor is furious with the Reform leader, and has lashed out at his alleged ‘inactivity’ within the community.

Where is Nigel Farage? MP accused of ‘doing nothing’ since getting elected

During the election cycle, Farage openly pondered if he wanted to ‘spend every Friday’ in the Essex town. Within the last 12 months, he has made multiple trips to America, either to attend speaking engagements, or mingle with a selection of conservative commentators.

Though Nigel Farage has made a number of high-profile visits to Clacton, complaints have been raised by locals about his lack of accessibility. His work in other fields – which he handles alongside his Parliamentary duties – has also been a source of consternation among his constituents.

Clacton locals question whereabouts of Reform leader

Brexit’s biggest backer is understood to have attended a fundraising football event in the town this weekend, and has also helped with donations for local charities in recent months. But his lack of visibility otherwise has become a very unfavourable narrative for Mr. Farage.

It’s something that both civilians and politically-active residents of Clacton have picked up on. Speaking to The Mirror this weekend, one local business owner – who was expecting to engage with her MP after the election – says she has ‘never seen’ Nigel Farage in the region.

Nigel Farage ‘yet to attend’ Town Board meeting

Peter Kotz, a Labour councillor in Clacton, has publicly stated that Nigel Farage has ‘done nothing since getting elected’, and accused him of only ever ‘looking for a photo opportunity’ when he does visit the constituency. His absence from the Town Board meetings has also rankled local activists.

“We’re doing a lot of exciting things here in Clacton-on-Sea. But as our local MP, Nigel Farage hasn’t yet been and attended a single meeting of the Town Board. Apart from looking for a photo opportunity, the honest answer is that he’s done nothing since getting elected.” | Peter Kotz