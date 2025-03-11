Ukraine is ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, according to a joint statement from the US and Ukraine.

The statement reads that Ukraine is prepared to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire after today’s peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

The proposed ceasefire will be extendable by mutual agreement of both parties, and is subject to acceptance and implementation by Russia, the statement adds.

Speaking to reporters following talks with Ukraine in Jeddah, US Secretary of State Marco Rubbio said the Ukrainians have accepted their offer to “enter into a ceasefire and enter into negotiations to end this conflict in a way that is enduring and sustainable.”

He added that the proposal will now be taken to the Russians and that the “ball is in their court,” the BBC reports.

When asked if the proposal was for a “complete ceasefire across the frontline,” Rubio said “yes – the offer is to stop the shooting.”

“Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking,” he said.

However, he said if Russia says no to the proposals then “we’ll we’ll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”

It has also been announced that Washington will immediately restore intelligence sharing and “security assistance” to Ukraine.

