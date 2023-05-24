Boris Johnson has accused the Cabinet Office of making “bizarre and unacceptable” claims about him after the department referred the former prime minster to police over further potential lockdown rule breaches.

He said the Government was “entirely wrong” after it emerged he had been reported to two forces over events at both Chequers and Downing Street.

Both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are assessing the information, which is understood to have come from official diary entries that were being reviewed ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Johnson strenuously denied the allegations and insisted all events in questions were lawful, with allies suggesting the move was politically motivated.

According to Times reports, the former PM is now severing ties with the government-appointed lawyers representing him at the Covid inquiry.

He’s going to appoint his own legal team who will be funded by the taxpayer, Steven Swinford revealed.

Breaking:



Boris Johnson is severing ties with the government-appointed lawyers representing him at the Covid inquiry after he was referred to police



He has lost 'confidence' in the Cabinet Office



He's going to appoint his own legal team who will be funded by the taxpayer — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) May 24, 2023

Related: ‘We’re in the death throes of the last-ever Tory majority’ – Tice