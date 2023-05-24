Tory MP Paul Bristow was kicked out of the House of Commons during prime minister’s questions after just four minutes today.

The Commons speaker told the Peterborough MP to leave in anger over incessant yelling from the government benches.

Hoyle had already had to pause proceedings twice in the first three minutes of PMQs to ask MPs to stop shouting during the exchange between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“Order, order. Mr Bristow, I think you’re going to be leaving. I’m asking you to leave now, because otherwise I’ll name you.

“I’m not having it, and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people,” he said.

Turning to the opposition benches he said: “And the same will happen on this side”.

The threat to “name” the MP is parliamentary language for formally disciplining a politician – possibly resulting in their suspension.

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Inflation falls to lowest level in over a year