Joe Lycett has revealed that he didn’t get to see his best friend before he died during lockdown.

The comedian says his anger towards the government stems from the Covid-19 pandemic when officials held parties while the rest of the country was living under strict no-contact rules.

“The consistent lying they all did for each other. I thought it was disgusting the way they behaved in office”, he said.

Lycett recently pretended to be ‘incredibly right-wing’ as he trolled the government under Liz Truss.

At one point, the Conservative Party even demanded an apology from the BBC after he sarcastically applauded Truss and was heard shouting “you smashed it Liz” once the Laura Kuenssberg interview finished.

