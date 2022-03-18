Nigel Farage has posted a contender for the most cringeworthy promotion video ever in a bid to rack up some messaging money ahead of Mother’s Day.

The former Brexit Party leader followed up on his Valentine’s Day appeal – which was dubbed the “opposite of an aphrodisiac” – with a new offer for the nation’s poor mums, who apparently have a thing for him.

Posting on Twitter he said: “It is universally well known that mums have a thing for me. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, why not give her a gift she can cherish forever? A video message from me!”

It is universally well known that mums have a thing for me.



With Mother's Day fast approaching, why not give her a gift she can cherish forever? A video message from me!



I'm exclusively on Thrillz, so book me here: https://t.co/CW5eIJuO2y pic.twitter.com/JsmIU2dZF8 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 17, 2022

Thrillz

Farage joined celebrity message app Thrillz in November, binning off Cameo in favour of a “British app” that is “going places.”

The former Ukiper made the announcement on Twitter, saying he was “thrilled to be joining Thrillz”.

He joins Paul Chuckle, Basil Brush and Mr Motivator on the app’s books.

But he was quickly reminded of his Cameo howlers, which have been numerous.

“The greatest £63 I have ever spent”

On his first day posting Cameos, journalist Carole Cadwalladr managed to trip Farage up after she got the former leader of The Brexit Party to give her a little push of motivation.

In the video, Farage said, “Your friend Jane wanted me to talk to you and say she knows your having a tough time”

“One thing I’ve always learnt is that good always triumphs over bad. Took me a very long time to prove my point and be right, and I’m sure if you have the courage of your convictions and right on your side, you will win.”

In 2017, reporting in The Observer, Cadawalladr broke the story about Cambridge Analytica which suggested links to Russia in the Brexiteer side of the 2016 referendum.

OMG. I am dying. I am deceased. The greatest £63 I have ever spent. pic.twitter.com/hsAayI1pfR — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 9, 2021

Hugh Janus

Reminiscent of Bart Simpson’s infamous phone pranks, Farage recorded himself saying happy birthday to Hugh Janus earlier this year, much to the delight of many Twitter users.

“Happy birthday Hugh Janus”



Nigel Farage getting repeatedly trolled on Cameo is the content we all need this yearpic.twitter.com/rPAT3YTJmJ — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) April 14, 2021

He also inadvertently endorsed the IRA with a message recorded last month that got him into a spot of bother with one TV anchor.

