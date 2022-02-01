Unsure what to get your better half this Valentine’s Day? Fear not, Nigel Farage has you covered – for just £74 per clip.
The former Ukip leader took to Twitter on Monday to share a promotional video offering customers a personalised video message to be sent to people’s loved ones in time for 14 February.
“What says ‘I love you’ more than that!” the GB News presenter exclaimed.
In a video advertising his romantic services via celebrity video messaging platform Thrillz, Farage said: “Gift for Valentine’s. Stuck for an idea?
“You can book me, Nigel Farage, exclusively at Thrillz, and send that special message to your boyfriend, girlfriend, partner or whatever you call them.”
The ex-Brexit Party chief’s biography highlights his political career, touting a friendship with Donald Trump and bigging up his part in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
“My life has always been controversial, but never boring. Having cheated death 3 times I live life to the full. My recent adventure has been as a TV presenter at GB News, which I love.
“Now I am getting on board with Thrillz. It is an exciting British tech company with big plans.
“Book me now, exclusively on Thrillz, for shout outs, live interactions, video conferences and in-person visits!”
Twitter, unsurprisingly, had some thoughts.