Nigel Farage has been slammed for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of Ireland on live TV.
Only last week the former Ukiper was made to look a complete fool for a message he sent out via the Cameo app to make a few quid. He was conned into showing support for the IRA.
He was wishing someone a happy birthday then at the end he said ‘Up the RA,’ a phrase for support of the IRA.
Farage did apologise later. He told the Daily Mail: “If I saw ‘up the RA’ I would have looked at that as something very innocent, and wouldn’t have even known there was an implication to it.”
So you would think he would keep out of Irish politics as a result? Well, of course, he didn’t.
Scolded
He was put firmly in his place after appearing on Irish TV this week.
Farage was on Claire Byrne Live on RTE One last night, where he waded into the very thorny issue of Irish nationalism.
He told Byrne: “Five hundred, often very bloody very difficult years until the 1920s — what was the point of it if you’re governed by European Commissioners?
“That’s a debate and it may be too inconvenient for all of you in Dublin, of course.”
Byrne wasn’t having this and mentioned Cameo video Farage.
“I think people will be entertained, Nigel, to hear you talking about this,” she said.
“Look, I know that you apologised for the birthday greeting which you delivered in the last couple of days, but I want people to see just how much you know about the history and culture on this island.”
“You haven’t got a clue”
Once the video ended Farage looked embarrassed – and so he should be!
“’Up the RA’, Nigel? I mean I know you said sorry, I know that you get 87 quid, that’s entirely within your rights to do that.
“But come on! Don’t try to lecture the Irish people about the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue,” Bryne said.
Up the RA
After the news clip went viral #Upthera began to trend of Twitter.
Here’s what people had to say:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Daily Mail buries poll showing voters have turned against Brexit