Nigel Farage has been slammed for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of Ireland on live TV.

Only last week the former Ukiper was made to look a complete fool for a message he sent out via the Cameo app to make a few quid. He was conned into showing support for the IRA.

He was wishing someone a happy birthday then at the end he said ‘Up the RA,’ a phrase for support of the IRA.

Farage did apologise later. He told the Daily Mail: “If I saw ‘up the RA’ I would have looked at that as something very innocent, and wouldn’t have even known there was an implication to it.”

So you would think he would keep out of Irish politics as a result? Well, of course, he didn’t.

Scolded

He was put firmly in his place after appearing on Irish TV this week.

Farage was on Claire Byrne Live on RTE One last night, where he waded into the very thorny issue of Irish nationalism.

He told Byrne: “Five hundred, often very bloody very difficult years until the 1920s — what was the point of it if you’re governed by European Commissioners?

“That’s a debate and it may be too inconvenient for all of you in Dublin, of course.”

Byrne wasn’t having this and mentioned Cameo video Farage.

“I think people will be entertained, Nigel, to hear you talking about this,” she said.

“Look, I know that you apologised for the birthday greeting which you delivered in the last couple of days, but I want people to see just how much you know about the history and culture on this island.”

Nigel Farage spoke to Claire about Irish nationalism and independence.#CBLive pic.twitter.com/8Jv0M9se9y — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) October 18, 2021

“You haven’t got a clue”

Once the video ended Farage looked embarrassed – and so he should be!

“’Up the RA’, Nigel? I mean I know you said sorry, I know that you get 87 quid, that’s entirely within your rights to do that.

“But come on! Don’t try to lecture the Irish people about the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue,” Bryne said.

“Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history, culture & precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”



RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland pic.twitter.com/7zht85tRyM — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) October 18, 2021

Up the RA

After the news clip went viral #Upthera began to trend of Twitter.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

This is TV Gold.

RIP Nigel Farage at the hands of Claire Byrne 💀#cblive pic.twitter.com/gT3lWVzUZK — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 18, 2021

2.

She’s so good at this. Makes you wonder why so many British presenters failed to show him up for what he is. Maybe they just didn’t want to. https://t.co/wZ3buBZLmY — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 19, 2021

3.

Arse, meet plate.



And no, Nigel. Ireland have seen how much they’ve benefitted from business leaving the UK and setting up there.



It’s almost as if membership of the Single Market is a huge benefit or something. https://t.co/0q2ThoQHib — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 19, 2021

4.

When Nigel Farage starts talking crap about Irish history that he knows nothing about, Claire Byrne just handed him his arse. #cblive pic.twitter.com/sntZVsoMUC — Kris Shekleton (@KShekleton) October 18, 2021

5.

Mark this day in the calendar guys – the day when Claire Byrne made a fool of Nigel Farage on live TV #cblive pic.twitter.com/VMWgv4ML8a — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) October 18, 2021

6.

Comparing the brutality of British rule to the voluntary membership of a peaceful group of nations is quite the stretch, even for him.



He said ‘up the RA’. For 87 quid https://t.co/jttaEHcslv — Bianca 💙 (@iambiancafh) October 19, 2021

7.

Oh this it! Absolutely this is it…



That little gulp thing he does as the camera cuts back to him after the “Up the RA” video is just incredible 😂😭 https://t.co/oNer55jyIR — Buck Melanoma (@TrenchFone) October 18, 2021

8.

On behalf of England I can only apologise for this ridiculous fool. What he knows about Irish history could be fitted neatly in a miniature pin head. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 19, 2021

9.

How dare he. How dare an English man tell the Irish what they will or won’t do in the future. How dare he comment or judge Irish society or citizenry or government. Not on. — immaggi & Fairy (@immaggi) October 18, 2021

10.

To be fair, he doesn't have a clue about UK history either, but that doesn't stop him from inventing it in his head and telling everybody his fantasy as if it were fact. pic.twitter.com/So318RbLpZ — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) October 19, 2021

Related: Daily Mail buries poll showing voters have turned against Brexit