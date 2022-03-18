A poem written by Bono has been making the rounds on social media after it was read out by Nancy Pelosi during the White House’s annual “Friends of Ireland” luncheon.

The House speaker marked St Patrick’s Day by reading aloud a poem by the U2 singer that encompassed both Irish mythology and the crisis in Ukraine.

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said of U2’s lead singer.

She added: “Most of us, always, whether we’re in Ireland, here, wherever it is, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives.”

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:



"Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."



She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

But the written verse got a frosty reception on social media.

One Twitter user shared the full poem with the caption: “Is this literally the worst poem ever written?”, while nother commented: “Insane to look at the net worth of Bono and Pelosi and know that this is as much as they’re willing to do to help, AND they think it means anything?”

is this literally the worst poem ever written pic.twitter.com/1NnSvQL9KX — Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) March 17, 2022

Some included parodies of their own, such as: “I want to take shelter from the poison rain Where the streets are Ukraine Yeah yeah yeah” Tears rolling down Vladimir Putin’s face as he presses the big ‘Ceasefire’ button.”

“This reads like something that would be published in the letters section of the kind of local newspaper that only gets letters from five people and is forced to publish all of them every week to fill space,” one user added.

We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below:

“Hi Bono it’s the White House here, we’ve been trying to reach you all day, I’m just in touch about the poem you said you’d write for Speaker Pelosi?”



“Sure baby, when’s it due?”



“…In ten minutes”



“Oh fu- I mean sure…yeah I’ll have it over in 5” https://t.co/S0EpwEg2no — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) March 17, 2022

The Bono poem. This is the most generous set-up…ever. If you can’t do anything with that – hand your satire badge in on the way out the door. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) March 17, 2022

My therapist: “The Bono Ukraine poem is not real. It can’t hurt you.”



The Bono Ukraine poem: https://t.co/IrNa6ZQ3mL — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) March 17, 2022

I was given an advance preview of the poem Bono wrote about Ukraine that Nancy Pelosi will be reading later today. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/eOIyaHdJlr — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) March 17, 2022

“I once texted Nancy Pelosi a poem, and told her I was Bono” pic.twitter.com/PCLata1r5f — Russell Warfield (@russellwarfield) March 17, 2022

