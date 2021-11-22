Nigel Farage has joined new celebrity message app Thrillz, binning off Cameo in favour of a “British app” that is “going places.”

The former Ukiper made the announcement on Twitter, saying he was “thrilled to be joining Thrillz”.

He joins Paul Chuckle, Basil Brush and Mr Motivator on the app’s books.

But he was quickly reminded of his Cameo howlers, which have been numerous.

Mike Hunt will be sure to send his regards … — The People's Democratic Republic of Poundland (@PDRofPoundland) November 21, 2021

“The greatest £63 I have ever spent”

On his first day posting Cameos, journalist Carole Cadwalladr managed to trip Farage up after she got the former leader of The Brexit Party to give her a little push of motivation.

In the video, Farage said, “Your friend Jane wanted me to talk to you and say she knows your having a tough time”

“One thing I’ve always learnt is that good always triumphs over bad. Took me a very long time to prove my point and be right, and I’m sure if you have the courage of your convictions and right on your side, you will win.”

In 2017, reporting in The Observer, Cadawalladr broke the story about Cambridge Analytica which suggested links to Russia in the Brexiteer side of the 2016 referendum.

OMG. I am dying. I am deceased. The greatest £63 I have ever spent. pic.twitter.com/hsAayI1pfR — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 9, 2021

Hugh Janus

Reminiscent of Bart Simpson’s infamous phone pranks, Farage recorded himself saying happy birthday to Hugh Janus earlier this year, much to the delight of many Twitter users.

“Happy birthday Hugh Janus”



Nigel Farage getting repeatedly trolled on Cameo is the content we all need this yearpic.twitter.com/rPAT3YTJmJ — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) April 14, 2021

IRA

Farage inadvertently endorsed the IRA with a message recorded last month, that got him into a spot of bother with one TV anchor.

In a video shared on Facebook by Brian Ó Céileachair who’d had the video paid for by a friend, Farage wishes him a happy birthday.

Farage says: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight.”

All totally normal so far…

However, the video ends with Farage yelling: “Up the ‘RA” a phrase often used by people who support the Provisional Irish Republican Army and very pro-Irish unification.

Me usually: you’re not owning Farage by giving him money



Me on this one occasion: ok maybe just this one time pic.twitter.com/0d83dv9T62 — Ciara McShane (@Ciara87C) October 11, 2021

And then he did it again!

So nice of Nigel Farage to wish Gerry Adams and all the team a belated happy birthday and retirement and tiocfaidh ar la from Con and Maggie in Brighton so soon after saying Up The Ra to everyone pic.twitter.com/tb6a4EYJrm — Jimmy Kelly (@jankell21032905) October 19, 2021

