Reform leader Nigel Farage has pledged to scrap the generational smoking ban in Britain, should his party win in the next general election.



The proposed ban would see people born in 2009 or later banned from ever buying tobacco products in the UK.

But according to the Reform UK leader, his government would scrap all that.

The move, which is currently progressing through Parliament as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, is soon expected to be added to the statute books.

Farage, a smoker himself, said the laws were “pious grandstanding that is masquerading as legislation”, writing in an opinion piece for The Telegraph.

“I can promise that the generational smoking ban will not last long if Reform gets the chance to start rebuilding our mismanaged country”, Farage wrote.

“There are other far more effective and civilised ways to ensure that young people do not take up vaping and smoking, and so protect their health for decades to come.”

“As for those like me, known to enjoy a pint and a cigarette, we have been told the risks and we are prepared to take our chances”, he added.

It’s at this point that we’d like to remind you that when parliament voted on the bill to introduce the ban, Farage didn’t turn up and instead decided to host his GB News show.

At the time, Farage said: “I bet I get a load of stick for appearing on here at 7pm. Why? Because this afternoon we have a debate on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill second reading.

“Believe you me, the Cromwellians are fully in charge.”

He went on: “The reason I’m not voting at 7pm is because it’s going pass with a majority of about 300 I think, and I think I’m better off here debating national issues on GB News in a situation like that.”

It also seems like a good time to remind readers that Farage has previously urged people to ignore warnings from health experts that smoking kills millions of people a year.

Since it was first put forward by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in 2023, the smoking ban for those born after 2009 has received overwhelming support on both sides of the house.

But nevertheless, Farage thinks it is “plainly idiotic” and doesn’t seem to understand how it would work.

“How is the ban meant to work? Ten years from now, a 27-year-old will not be legally able to buy cigarettes, but a 28-year-old will be able to”, Farage wrote.

“A decade later 37-year-olds will not be deemed old enough to smoke, but 38-year-olds will be free to do so”, he said.