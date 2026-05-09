Piers Morgan is a lot of things to a lot of people. Whether hated or adored, he’s certainly never ignored. The veteran journalist may occasionally come across as the pantomime villain, but he has earned plaudits for his appearance on Question Time this weekend.

Nigel Farage donation overshadows Reform gains

He was added to a panel which featured representatives of the major political parties following the 2026 Local Elections. Reform’s rise was once again the topic of discussion, alongside the latest scandal which is dogging Nigel Farage.

It emerged this week that Mr Farage was given a £5 million donation from a Thai-based crypto-millionaire – and failed to declare it. The donor, Christian Harborne, and Nigel Farage both insist it is a personal gift and not a political one. They argue that the 61-year-old needs the funds to ensure his security.

Piers Morgan calls out Reform hypocrisy within a sentence

Robert Jenrick was sent into bat for the right-leaning party. And, following a bruising exchange with a member of the public, he was on the end of another verbal walloping. Piers Morgan, quite rightly, wasn’t having any attempts from the former Tory to try and downplay the situation.

“Here’s the point. If we discovered last week that Keir Starmer has taken £5,000,000 without declaring it from a crypto billionaire in Thailand, Reform UK would have gone absolutely berserk. What you are saying is hypocrisy. Total hypocrisy.” | Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan, "If we discovered last week that Keir Starmer has taken £5,000,000 without declaring it from a crypto billionaire in Thailand, Reform UK would have gone absolutely berserk" @piersmorgan 👏



Robert Jenrick, "We're talking about a gift even before Nigel Farage was a… pic.twitter.com/PsQH9228p9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 8, 2026

2026 Local Elections – winners and losers

Reform and their MPs were looking to take a victory lap following their substantial gains in the 2026 Local Elections. They’ve claimed an additional 1,440 seats, taking control of several other local authorities in the process. Their success comes at the expense of others.

Labour have endured a torrid set of results, producing a near mirror image of Reform’s results by losing around 1,400 councillors. Their misery has also been compounded by a good night for the Green Party, who have come close to quadrupling their number of councillors after breaking the 500-mark.

The Tories have also lost 557 councillors so far. With that in mind, you would say the mood inside the Reform camp would be one of happiness and joy. But it’s not that straightforward. With great power comes great accountability – something which Robert Jenrick learned the hard way on Friday evening.

‘The difficult part for Reform starts now’ – Piers Morgan

Morgan then followed-up with his own takedown of the Labour Government, branding them a ‘shambles’ who have ‘wasted the 14 years they had’ to plan for positive change. When he asked the audience to raise their hands if they feel better off in the last two years, not a single person obliged.

“We have had a series of broken promises and policies which get a u-turn. It has been shambolic. That is why you now have Reform surging. I give them credit for what they’ve done. But the difficult part for them comes now.”

“People aren’t voting for Reform’s plethora of beautifully thought-out policies. We don’t know most of them, apart from immigration. What we do know is that they are a product of persistently failing governments over the last two years. This is a stain on their houses.” | Piers Morgan