One of the prominent critics of Labour’s proposed smoking ban skipped a vote on the Bill so that he could present his GB News show on Tuesday (26/11).

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was nowhere to be seen as MPs passed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill at second reading by 415 to 47, majority 368.

The legislation will prevent anyone turning 15 this year – those born on or after 1 January 2009 – from ever being able to legally buy tobacco products.

It will also clamp down on youth vaping.

Farage has previously warned that he will “never go to the pub again” if smoking was banned in pub gardens – an idea that has now been ditched.

He also accused Labour of showing off its “authoritarian socialist state control instincts and mentality.”

But he was a no-show during the vote on Tuesday, choosing to appear on his lucrative GB News show instead.

The Reform UK man has logged £177,428 in earnings from the broadcaster since he became an MP, including several months of back pay.

Speaking on GB News on Tuesday, Farage said: “I bet I get a load of stick for appearing on here at 7pm. Why? Because this afternoon we have a debate on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill second reading.

“Believe you me, the Cromwellians are fully in charge.”

He went on: “The reason I’m not voting at 7pm is because it’s going pass with a majority of about 300 I think, and I think I’m better off here debating national issues on GB News in a situation like that.”

