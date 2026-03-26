Donald Trump parroted the words of Vladimir Putin this week as he described the war in Iran as a ‘military operation.’

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Trump claimed the US was having “tremendous success” in the conflict with Iran.

However, instead of calling the conflict exactly what it is – a war – Trump decided to label it a “military operation.”

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“I won’t use the word war,” he continued, “because they say if you use the word war, that’s maybe not a good thing to do.

“They don’t like the word war because you are supposed to get approval. So I will use the word military operation, which is really what it is.”

Many couldn’t help but notice how Trump seemed to be taking a leaf out of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s book with his choice of language.

Ever since Putin started Russia’s war with Ukraine, he and the Russian government have officially referred to the conflict as the ‘special military operation.‘

In a post on X, journalist Lewis Goodall said that Trump was “consciously or otherwise, precisely echoing Putin.”

Consciously or otherwise, precisely echoing Putin. https://t.co/0IgrqdEkEl — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 26, 2026

He wasn’t the only one to notice this either.

"Hey, orange Quasimodo! If you're going to steal my newspeak, at least use it properly! It's 'SPECIAL military operation!'" pic.twitter.com/tTxB0J3Tk1 — Greg D. (@DohenyGreg) March 26, 2026

Trump continues to claim the US are winning the war with Iran, and raised the prospect of talks between Washington and Tehran.

These suggestions were quickly shot down by Iran, whose foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country has “no intention of negotiating for now.”

In his latest comments on the war, Trump insisted Iran “are negotiating” but claimed the nation is “afraid to say it.”