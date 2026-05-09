That’s how you do it. Senior journalists and the Reform-friendly press were handed a masterclass in how to hold politicians to account on Friday evening, after a young voter in the Question Time audience delivered a devastating blow to Robert Jenrick.

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Robert Jenrick gets destroyed by Question Time attendee

The ex-Tory defected to Reform at the start of the year, after his plans to dramatically switch parties ended up being leaked to Kemi Badenoch. A former critic of Nigel Farage, Jenrick now sings from the same hymn sheet as the 61-year-old – something not lost on large swathes of the electorate.

A Question Time special featured Mr. Jenrick on its panel, to unpack the results of the 2026 Local Elections. Though Reform gained more than 1,400 council seats, their overall support from last year’s regional ballots appears to have taken a dip.

When it came to taking questions from the audience, one attendee set his sights on Robert Jenrick. He immediately got to work in tackling his immigration rhetoric, stating that his partner is an immigrant who pays taxes and surcharges to use the NHS. An inconvenient truth for many…

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He then took a swing at Jenrick’s alleged ‘dodgy deal’ with Tory donor Richard Desmond. In 2020, the former housing minister admitted to unlawfully approving a £1bn development deal, which would also help Desmond avoid paying up to £50 million in infrastructure levies.

The dismantling continued when the civilian referred to Nadhim Zahawi and Richard Tice ‘actively dodging their taxes’. He then posed a stinging rebuke, asking Jenrick ‘how long will this go on for before people realise that grifters like you and your colleagues are the problem?’

Ouch. The MP for Newark seemed rattled by the exchange, and immediately resorted to immigration rhetoric to answer the question. Host Fiona Bruce steered him back on course, with Jenrick dismissing the other claims as ‘nonsense’.

WATCH: Reform MP annihilated by audience member

The youngster has received a wave of support on social media, with many praising his approach as something the British media should use as a blueprint. As Reform creep closer to power, there will likely be a few more awkward moments like this to contend with.