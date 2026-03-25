Nigel Farage loves Donald Trump. This is no secret.

If you don’t see this in his complete reluctance to criticise anything the US president ever says or does, you’ll see it in Farage’s desire to replicate almost every aspect of Trump’s America in the UK, or you’ll see it in his willingness to fly halfway across the world for the mere possibility of getting five seconds with the Republican.

But perhaps Farage’s Trump fawning has never quite been expressed in such drink-spluttering accuracy as this:

‘Nigel Farage is so far up Trump’s fundament that when Trump passes wind, Farage whistles.’ The brilliant quote was attributed to LBC’s James O’Brien, and was shared on X where someone labelled it “priceless.”

James O'Brien quote this morning;



'Farage is so far up Trump's fundament, that when Trump passes wind, Farage whistles'.



Priceless. — @johnandi#FBPE#GTTO#LetsTryUBI#FollowBackFriday (@johnandi) March 25, 2026

This isn’t the only thing O’Brien has had to say about Trump this week.

The presenter also took aim at the US president for his “deranged lies” about the war in Iran.

In a monologue on his LBC show on Monday, O’Brien eviscerated Trump for his decision to spark a war in the Middle East, and laid bare how the whole saga has simply highlighted just how much of a ‘deranged liar’ the Republican is.