MPs have voted overwhelmingly to back a damning report that found Boris Johnson lied to Parliament with his partygate denials – something that the Express has deemed a win for the former prime minister!

Just seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee’s findings, in a humiliating defeat for the former prime minister less than a year after he left No 10.

With 354 votes in favour, MPs endorsed sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee, including banning him from having a pass to access Parliament, which is usually available to former MPs.

The Tory-majority panel also concluded that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for misleading the House when he told the Commons that Covid rules were obeyed in No 10 despite parties taking place.

Writing in the Daily Express, political editor David Maddox said Boris emerged a “clear winner” from the “Remainer show trial”.

“One thing that the parties of the Left seem to consistently fail to understand across different Western democracies is when you “weaponise” the legal system against a popular populist leader, it usually makes them stronger,” he said.

LOL!

Looooooooord of the weeeeek! https://t.co/huKDdXp7oY — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 20, 2023

