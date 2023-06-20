London is home to a plethora of excellent places to eat and drink. Unfortunately, very few of them exist within its many stations.

Home to fast food stalls and busy pubs with sticky floors, train stations have proved to be rich hunting grounds for the likes of Tim Martin, but are rarely good news for the average traveller.

And with train fares hitting record levels, taking to the rails has become a bit of a grim experience for most.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

For those minded to search out the best places to eat and drink within walking distance of the station, you can ensure that your trip always gets off to a good start.

Find our guide to eating and drinking around London Waterloo below.

A potted history of London Waterloo

London Waterloo train station, located in the heart of London, has a rich and fascinating history.

Origins and Early Years (1848-1922): London Waterloo station traces its roots back to 1848 when it was originally opened as “Waterloo Bridge Station.” It was designed by William Tite and served as the terminus for the London & South Western Railway (L&SWR). The station was strategically located on the south bank of the River Thames, providing convenient access to the city. Over the years, the station expanded with the addition of new platforms and facilities.

Expansion and Modernisation (1922-1993): In the 20th century, Waterloo station underwent significant expansions and modernization efforts. In the 1920s, the original station building was replaced by a more functional structure designed by James Robb Scott. During World War II, the station suffered bomb damage, but it was quickly repaired and continued its operations. In the 1960s, further modifications were made to accommodate the increasing number of commuters, including the construction of a new concourse and the famous Waterloo International Terminal for Eurostar services.

The Electric Era (1993-Present): In 1993, Waterloo became fully electrified, improving the efficiency and speed of the train services. The Eurostar terminal was relocated to St Pancras International in 2007, allowing for more space to be dedicated to domestic train services. Waterloo station has since been a vital transportation hub, connecting London to various destinations in the South West of England, including Southampton, Portsmouth, and Exeter.

Redevelopment and Renovation: In recent years, Waterloo station has undergone major redevelopment projects to enhance passenger facilities and accommodate growing demands. The Victory Arch, a notable landmark, was restored to its former glory in 2016, while the station’s concourse was expanded and improved to provide better access and amenities for passengers. These renovations have helped maintain Waterloo’s status as one of London’s busiest and most important railway stations.

Films and television: London Waterloo station has not only been a vital transportation hub but has also achieved iconic status. It has been featured in numerous films, including the famous scene in “The Bourne Ultimatum” where the main character jumps off a rooftop into the station’s concourse. Its unique blend of historic architecture and modern facilities continues to attract millions of visitors and commuters each year.

Which stations does London Waterloo serve?

London Waterloo serves a wide range of destinations, connecting London to various locations in the South West of England. Some of the major stations served by London Waterloo include:

Clapham Junction: Located just a few minutes away from London Waterloo, Clapham Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in the UK. It provides excellent connections to destinations across London and the South East.

Vauxhall: Situated on the south bank of the River Thames, Vauxhall station offers convenient access to central London, as well as connections to other parts of the city via the Victoria Line on the London Underground.

Wimbledon: Known for hosting the annual Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Wimbledon station is a major interchange served by London Waterloo. It provides connections to both underground and overground services, allowing easy travel to and from this vibrant part of Southwest London.

Richmond: Located in the charming town of Richmond-upon-Thames, Richmond station offers a gateway to the picturesque surroundings and attractions of Richmond Park, Kew Gardens, and the Thames Path. It also serves as an important transport hub for southwest London.

Twickenham: Famous for its rugby stadium, Twickenham station is a key destination served by London Waterloo. It provides convenient access to matches and events at the stadium, as well as connections to other parts of London.

Windsor & Eton Riverside: This station is the gateway to the historic town of Windsor and its famous Windsor Castle. London Waterloo provides direct services to Windsor & Eton Riverside, allowing visitors to explore the castle, riverside walks, and other attractions.

Southampton: As a major port city on the south coast of England, Southampton is a significant destination served by London Waterloo. Trains from Waterloo connect to Southampton Central station, offering access to the city’s cultural sites, shopping districts, and cruise terminals.

Where to eat near London Waterloo

La Gamba: Lauded by no other than Jay Rayner, La Gamba is a welcomed additional to London’s Southbank Centre. Just as good for a bite to eat before a train as it is before a show, the small plates eatery stands heads and shoulders above the usual high street chains – Wagamama, Côte, Strada, Giraffe, Las Iguanas – that line the banks of the Thames. It is also just a short walk away from London Waterloo station. Perfecto!

The Cut Bar & Restaurant: Situated inside the Young Vic Theatre, The Cut Bar & Restaurant is a stylish eatery that combines delicious food with artistic flair. The menu features a range of British and international dishes, including seasonal specials and pre-theatre dining options. With its vibrant ambiance and creative cocktails, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a meal before or after catching a show.

The Anchor & Hope: Featuring an interchangeable, chalked-up menu, the Anchor & Hope serves up food for the soul, and is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face as you head on your merry way out of town.

Meson Don Felipe: If you’re craving Spanish cuisine, Meson Don Felipe is a fantastic choice. This vibrant tapas restaurant, located near Waterloo station, offers an extensive selection of authentic Spanish dishes. From patatas bravas to paella and a variety of tapas, the menu promises a delightful culinary journey through Spain.

Skylon: Situated within the Royal Festival Hall, Skylon offers a stylish and contemporary dining experience with stunning views overlooking the River Thames. The menu features modern British cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. From elegant dishes to afternoon tea and pre-theatre menus, Skylon provides a sophisticated dining option near London Waterloo.

Where to drink near London Waterloo

The Mulberry Bush: Located just a short stroll from Waterloo station, The Mulberry Bush is a vibrant pub with a lively atmosphere. It offers an extensive selection of beers, ales, and spirits, including local craft brews. With its spacious outdoor seating area, it’s a great place to relax and enjoy a drink with friends.

The Kings Arms: Situated just a short walk from Waterloo station, The Kings Arms is a traditional pub with a cozy interior and a friendly atmosphere. This pub offers a variety of real ales and classic pub snacks, making it a popular choice for locals and visitors alike.

Gordon’s Wine Bar: Located in central London near Embankment and Charing Cross stations, is a beloved institution and one of the oldest wine bars in the city. Stepping into Gordon’s is like stepping back in time, as it exudes a unique and nostalgic charm.

One of the highlights of Gordon’s is its outdoor terrace, which provides a delightful escape from the city buzz. The outdoor seating area, adorned with leafy greenery and vintage decor, allows patrons to savor their drinks in an enchanting al fresco setting.

The Windmill: Nestled in the heart of Waterloo, The Windmill is a traditional pub with a welcoming atmosphere. It boasts a wide range of beers, ales, and ciders, including some local brews. The pub also features a beer garden, perfect for enjoying a drink outdoors during the warmer months.

The White Hart: Situated near Waterloo East station, The White Hart is a historic pub that has been serving patrons since the 18th century. With its charming interior, cozy nooks, and a great selection of beers and spirits, it offers a quintessential English pub experience.

