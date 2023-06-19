MPs have voted to approve the report which said Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons over lockdown parties at Downing Street.
Some 354 MPs voted in favour of approving the damning Partygate report, with just seven voting against.
The vote was forced after Labour chief whip Alan Campbell positioned himself right next to Commons speaker to shout repeatedly “no no” when the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle asked whether MPs supported the Boris Johnson report.
The Prime Minister had been accused of “running scared” for refusing to take part in the vote, but insisted he did not want to “influence” how MPs might vote.