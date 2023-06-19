The Prime Minister had been accused of “running scared” for refusing to take part in the vote, but insisted he did not want to “influence” how MPs might vote.

MPs back, by 354 votes to seven, a report finding Boris Johnson deliberately misled Commons over lockdown parties at Downing Street Read more https://t.co/fftXHayJhi pic.twitter.com/MlvtGwJege

The vote was forced after Labour chief whip Alan Campbell positioned himself right next to Commons speaker to shout repeatedly “no no” when the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle asked whether MPs supported the Boris Johnson report.

🚨: MPs vote 354 to 7 in favour of the Privileges Committee's conclusion that Boris Johnson stood in the House of Commons and told lie after lie. MPs backing what we've all known for years. Boris Johnson is a liar.

Some 354 MPs voted in favour of approving the damning Partygate report, with just seven voting against.

MPs have voted to approve the report which said Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .