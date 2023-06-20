Bob Seely was caught out in a lie just hours after MPs convened to vote on whether to pass a damning Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson’s conduct in Parliament.

MPs voted overwhelmingly to back a damning report that found the former prime minister lied to Parliament with his partygate denials, as Rishi Sunak stayed away from proceedings.

Just seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee’s findings, in a humiliating defeat for the former PM less than a year after he left No 10.

With 354 votes in favour, MPs endorsed sanctions against Johnson recommended by the committee, including banning him from having a pass to access Parliament, which is usually available to former MPs.

Appearing on Newsnight, Bob Seely, the Tory MP for the Isle of Wight, denied describing the investigation into Johnson a “kangaroo court”.

But Victoria Derbyshire was quick to point out that he absolutely did say that.

Watch the clip in full below:

Victoria Derbyshire: “A week last Friday on #Newsnight you described the Priv. Committee as a kangaroo court”



Tory MP Bob Seely: “I don’t think I did”



VD: “You absolutely did”



BS a week last Fri: “I have a lot of sympathy for some of the issues raised by this kangaroo court” pic.twitter.com/sRigBHCAz5 — David (@Zero_4) June 19, 2023

