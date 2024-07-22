Donald Trump is struggling to come to terms with the prospect of facing Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election after Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

The Republican candidate took to Truth Social after the president announced he would not be standing in November.

He posted: “So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race.

“Now we have to start all over again.

“Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President?

“Just askin’?”

Poor guy is very emotional tonight. pic.twitter.com/ulCHVvkU96 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 21, 2024

Swathes of A-list actors, singers and other celebrities have come out in force to throw their support behind vice president Kamala Harris after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race.

Mr Biden ended his bid for re-election on Sunday amid mounting pressure to step aside following the June 27 debate with Republican rival Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old, who said his presidency had been the “greatest honour” of his life, plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on January 20 2025.

He has offered his “full support” to Ms Harris to be the Democrat nominee.

It has also emerged that Trump once donated to her re-election campaign while Harris was serving as California attorney general.

From 2011 to 2013, Trump gave $6,000 to Harris’s campaign, while is daughter, Ivanka Trump, also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014.

MAGA are going to lose their minds when they find out Trump donated to Kamala Harris's campaign in 2011 pic.twitter.com/3SW32rdH1V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 21, 2024

