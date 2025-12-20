A bakery in Denmark started selling bright orange Donald Trump ‘moron’ cakes following his inauguration as president.

At the start of his second term as president of the USA, Trump didn’t exactly enamour himself to the Danes by openly discussing his desire to take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

The Republican had a reportedly frosty phone call with then Danish prime minister, and was even told to “f**k off” by one Danish MEP in the European Parliament.

Another way the Danes made their anger towards Trump known is in the form of baked goods.

An image shared on Reddit’s r/CleverComebacks forum showed Donald Trump ‘moron’ cakes being sold in a bakery in Denmark.

Posted by user PrincessRad, they explained the logic behind the joke.

They wrote: ‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing.

“So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.”

Plenty of people voiced their love for the orange confectionary, with one person commenting: “Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.”

Another joked: “How very inaccurate – these cakes are actually charismatic, for one thing. Probably smarter too.”

Over on X, other pointed out the irony of Trump believing people now respect the US with him in charge.

Denmark bakeries are selling trump "moron cakes". Our respect on the world stage certainly has grown. I'll take a dozen

Another example of what the world thinks of Trump

