The White House has said Donald Trump is still set on making Greenland part of the US.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether she had any updates on the president’s stance on Greenland.

She said Trump “maintains the reasoning for Greenland’s strategic purposes in the Arctic and he continues to remain committed to the idea of obtaining Greenland in whatever means we can to advance our national security interests in the region.”

Since winning the election, Trump has claimed repeatedly that it is essential the US takes control of the autonomous Danish territory for national security reasons.

Earlier this year, Greenland’s political parties united in a joint statement to reject any suggestions from Trump that the US should control the territory.

This was followed by locals giving vice-president JD Vance a very public cold shoulder during his visit to Greenland, which ended up being curtailed.

Denmark has also firmly rejected any suggestion of America moving in to take control of the region.

