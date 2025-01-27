Mette Frederiksen’s phone call with Donald Trump has been described as being like taking a “cold shower” after the US president reaffirmed his wish to take over Greenland.

The pair spoke on the phone for 45 minutes after Trump took office on 20th January, having raised the prospect of the USA taking charge of the vast Arctic island on the campaign trail.



Current and former senior European officials briefed on the call said the conversation had gone very badly, with reports in the Financial Times suggesting Trump is in no mood to back down over the moves.

“He was very firm”, one told the FT. “It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”

Many European officials had hoped his comments about seeking control of Greenland for “national security” reasons were a negotiating ploy to gain more influence over the Nato territory. Russia and China are both also jostling for position in the Arctic.

But the call with Frederiksen has crushed such hopes, deepening the foreign policy crisis between the Nato allies.

“The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode,” said one person briefed on the call. Another said: “The Danes are utterly freaked out by this.”

A former Danish official added: “It was a very tough conversation. He threatened specific measures against Denmark such as targeted tariffs.”

The Danish prime minister’s office said it did “not recognise the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources”.

