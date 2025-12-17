The usual suspects, who proudly declare themselves British patriots and free speech champions, seem desperate to see Donald Trump destroy the BBC with his lawsuit.

On Monday evening, Trump filed a lawsuit against the BBC totalling up to $10bn (£7.5bn) over the editing of one of his speeches from 6 January 2021.

The speech, which was broadcast in an episode of BBC’s Panorama series, saw parts of Trump’s speech at the US Capitol spliced together.

Trump accused the broadcaster of defamation and of violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, according to court documents filed in Florida.

The US president is claiming $5bn (£3.75bn) for defamation and another $5bn for the violation of trade practices, totalling $10bn (£7.5bn).

And whilst many are keen to see the BBC take on Trump in a lawsuit that he seems to have little chance of winning, some are more than happy with the idea of a foreign leader destroying our national broadcaster.

Surprise, surprise, these are the same people who profess their patriotism at every possible turn.

People like Rupert Lowe for example, who wished Trump “good luck” in his legal action.

Reform: True patriots encouraging a foreign power to destroy the national broadcaster. https://t.co/Luk3XBRSEs — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 16, 2025

Then there’s Reform’s Lee Anderson, who criticised the BBC for saying it would fight Trump’s action.

“A reminder that if you pay your TV licence fee then you are footing the bill for this,” he wrote.

BBC COMES OUT FIGHTING 🤜🤜🤜



With your money 💶💶



Ridiculous headline but a reminder that if you pay your TV licence fee then you are footing the bill for this?



Was it you spliced the Trump speech to make him look bad?



Thought not. pic.twitter.com/W7Fsdv9ezm — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister and lettuce loser Liz Truss has made clear her hatred for the BBC as part of her pivot to the American alt-right.

So obvious is her disdain for the Beeb that Trump’s lawsuit even mentioned her as a “no less an authority.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was also quoted in the document.

It stated: “Conservative party leader and member of parliament Kemi Badenoch said that the distortion of the speech by the Panorama documentary was ‘absolutely shocking,’ adding: ‘That is fake news, actually putting different things together to make something look different from what it actually was.'”

Perhaps most notable from Badenoch is her silence in the wake of Trump’s lawsuit, with Badenoch making no statement defending the BBC or calling out the president.

The same can unsurprisingly be said for Nigel Farage.

We guess nothing says proud patriotism like sitting back and watching a foreign leader bankrupt your country’s national broadcaster.