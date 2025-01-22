A member of the European Parliament has told Donald Trump to “f**k off” following his words about Greenland.

In recent days, Trump has spoken openly of his desire to gain control of Greenland, and has even refused to rule out using military force to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Unsurprisingly, his words haven’t gone down well with Denmark, with the nation rejecting any suggestion they would give up the territory.

And just in case Trump was in any doubt about the Danish anger towards him, an MEP has made it plainly clear with an X-rated message for the president in the European Parliament.

Right-wing lawmaker Anders Vistisen told the parliament on Tuesday: “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. “Greenland have been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”

He then said: “Let me put it in words you might understand – Mr. Trump, f**k off!”

Vistisen quickly got a rap on the wrist from the European Parliament vice president Nicolae Stefanuta, who warned the Dane about his language.

He said: “If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house and there will be consequences to the message you have used,

“It is not OK in this house of democracy. Thank you. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

Vistisen didn’t seem too regretful though, later sharing the moment in a post on X.

He captioned the post: “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed. Any true patriot should understand that this is an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty!”

— Anders Vistisen (@AndersVistisen) January 21, 2025

