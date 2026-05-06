Zack Polanski has provided a refreshing dose of honesty in British politics by admitting he’s not yet ready to be prime minister.

Ahead of this week’s local election and parliamentary elections in Wales and Scotland, the Greens and Reform are expected to make huge gains in breakthrough moments for both parties.

But in the lead-up the leaders of both parties have found themselves under pressure and scrutiny for different reasons.

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Reform leader Nigel Farage is continuing to swerve questions over the undeclared £5m gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand as an MP in the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the Greens’ Zack Polanski has been condemned for a social media post he shared criticising police for their response to the Golders Green attack.

The last couple of weeks have seen Polanski come under the most scrutiny since he became Green Party leader. This week also saw the Times report that the politician had falsely claimed in 2022 he was a spokesman for the British Red Cross.

But whilst Farage and his like refuse to ever admit they’ve made a mistake or acknowledge their shortfalls, Polanski has taken a different approach.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Polanski was asked by presenter Nick Robinson if he was ready to be prime minister.

His response? A refreshingly honest ‘no.’

“I’m not ready right now, no, I’ve been [Green] leader for eight months and there’s lots of skills and knowledge to get and I think that’s fine.

“I’m a human being, I’m not perfect.”

When Robinson put it to Polanski that he might be ready to be PM in two years, he replied: “We’ll see in two years time, but I’ll certainly be putting in the work.”

"Do you think you're ready to be prime minister?"@bbcnickrobinson speaks to Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party in England and Wales. pic.twitter.com/2206aQt0WB — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 6, 2026

Polanski also admitted his error in regards to the Red Cross story, accepting that he had “used the wrong word.”

Just take a second now to imagine Farage ever being that honest about something he’d got wrong.