A British writer has perfectly explained why most Brits aren’t a fan of Donald Trump.

Trump began his second term in office last week, and in case you hadn’t realised, he hasn’t changed much in the four years since his first stint as president.

Whilst Keir Starmer might be trying to forge a cordial relationship with the Republican, most Brits aren’t particularly fond of him. A YouGov poll last week found that more than half (53 per cent) of Britons are unhappy the convicted criminal has become president again, with just 19 per cent saying they were happy about it.

One Brit seems to have worked out exactly why we have such an unfavourable opinion of Trump.

In a post on X, user Morag Mitchell shared a comment they had seen on Facebook from writer Nate White, which they described as a “magnificent response” to the question “Why do many British people not like Donald Trump?”

White’s response read: “Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem.

“For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace – all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed.

“So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump’s limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief.”

2/ — Morag Mitchell (@MoragMitchell3) January 25, 2025

White went on to add that Trump’s lack of wit or humour is “particularly disturbing to the British sensibility – for us, to lack humour is almost inhuman.”

He said: “There is never any under-layer of irony, complexity, nuance or depth. It’s all surface. Some Americans might see this as refreshingly upfront. Well, we don’t. We see it as having no inner world, no soul.”

5/ — Morag Mitchell (@MoragMitchell3) January 25, 2025

The writer went on to point out the British love for the underdog, saying Trump is the “exact opposite” of the underdog, labelling him a “fat white slug” and the “Jabba the Hutt of privilege.”

Finally, White said the “most unforgivable” thing for Brits was that Trump is a “bully” who “particularly likes to kick the vulnerable or voiceless.”

He concluded: “So the fact that a significant minority – perhaps a third – of Americans look at what he does, listen to what he says, and then think ‘Yeah, he seems like my kind of guy’ is a matter of some confusion and no little distress to British people.”

13/ — Morag Mitchell (@MoragMitchell3) January 25, 2025

White added: “He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shit. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum.”

